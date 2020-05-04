Coronation Street spoilers: Troubled David Platt searches for the ultimate high…

David Platt puts himself in danger to forget his troubles

In tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full details) David Platt is looking for an adrenaline rush and heads to the rough estate. When he spots some drug dealers, he leaps on the bonnet of their car. The lads give chase, is David in danger?

Steve and Leanne fear for their son after his seizure and describe Oliver’s symptoms to the doctor…

In the kebab shop, Cathy and Bernie bury the hatchet and Bernie agrees to knuckle down. Pulling out some cans of cider, Bernie offers one to Cathy who takes it.

Alya calls at the Rovers and tells Sean how Yasmeen is the victim of domestic abuse and she is determined to take Geoff down…