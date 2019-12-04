Coronation Street spoilers: Tyler accuses Robert Preston of killing Vicky!

Robert Preston faces the fallout from his betrayal…



Tyler barges into the wedding and demands to know what’s happened to his mum. With rumours circling that Robert Preston might’ve done away with Vicky, concerns spark for Michelle when she remembers that he emphatically told her Vicky wouldn’t be interrupting the wedding. Is Vicky alive and well or has Robert taken the ultimate revenge in Wednesday’s second episode of Coronation Street (see our TV Guide for full listings)?

When Seb reveals he’s bought some tickets to ‘Bryan Maiden’ as a surprise, Emma’s thrilled.

Gemma and Bernie are concerned when the factory girls reveal that Paul told them about the abuse. Paul arranges a surprise for Billy and Sean back at the flat, revealing a beautifully dressed Christmas tree and asserting that he’s wanting to move forward in life.

Daniel’s thankful for his dad’s support but insists he wants to be alone with Bertie. Adam tries to convince him to go out for the evening but he’d rather watch Sinead’s videos.