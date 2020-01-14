Coronation Street spoilers: Tyrone Dobbs and Evelyn unmask sick Jade!

Tyrone Dobbs discovers a sinister message from Jade to Hope

In the first episode of Coronation Street tonight (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Jade finds Hope in the backyard and tells her to keep checking her phone as she’s planning an adventure and will be in touch.

Tyrone Dobbs and Evelyn are shocked when Ruby reveals that Jade put the bruises on Hope’s arm with makeup. Realising that Jade took Hope to see Dr Gaddas two days later and therefore she would have seen her bruises if there were any, Christine confirms this with Dr Gaddas.

Meanwhile, as Hope and Ruby fight over a toy handbag, a mobile phone falls out. Scrolling through the messages Tyrone realises with horror that Jade must have given Hope the phone. Reading a message promising Hope they’ll be together soon, Tyrone and Evelyn stare at each other in shock.

As an exhausted Gemma takes a nap with the quads, someone pushes a burning rag through the letterbox and a fire quickly takes hold.

Billy urges Paul to accept that Kel may never be punished for his crimes and to move on with his life.

David tells Nick that they’re moving Shona to a specialist unit in Leeds but he still intends to visit every day…

When Abi’s late for work after a night out with Ray, a jealous Kevin tells her she can manage by herself for the rest of the day and storms out. In the bistro, Ray compliments Bethany on her handling of some tricky staff issues and she secretly hopes he’ll give her the manager’s job.