Coronation Street spoilers: Tyrone Dobbs grows closer to Alina…

Coronation Street spoilers - It’s clear that Tyrone Hobbs is struggling to control his feelings

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Alina drives an old banger onto the street.

Tyrone Hobbs offers to take a look at it for her but when Alina reveals she knows her way around a car’s engine because her grandfather taught her, he’s more smitten than ever.

Debbie invites Abi and Sally to the bistro where she’s provided drinks and a selection of wedding dresses to try. Abi reluctantly tries on the dresses whilst Tracy knocks back the wine and mocks Debbie’s taste.

Eventually Abi tells Debbie she doesn’t want her charity but as their row escalates, Debbie accidentally sits on some food, staining one of the dresses.

Ronnie’s estranged wife Kat turns up, sick of him ignoring her calls. When Ronnie refuses her pleas to come home, she accuses him of running away to be with Aggie.

Meanwhile, as Grace leaves the supermarket with the shopping for the party, a security guard demands to see her receipt. Locked in an office, Grace suddenly feels a sharp pain and realises with horror it was a contraction.

Back on the street when Kat refuses to leave without an explanation and Ronnie admits he’s come to find out if his nephew Michael is really his son! Ed arrives and asks who Kat is.

Cathy berates Brian for chasing Steve over his paper bill, pointing out that he’s grieving. Taking out her purse Cathy pays his paper bill for him, unbeknown to Steve.