Coronation Street spoilers: Tyrone Dobbs tells Alina to pack her bags

Tyrone Dobbs risks Fiz’s wrath as he asks Alina to leave

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 8.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings) an awkward Tyrone Dobbs returns home and tells Alina that he’s arranged with Debbie for her to move back into the salon flat. Alina packs her bag and whilst Fiz glares at a guilty Tyrone.

Paul’s anger turns to despair as Billy asserts that he has to put Summer first. Surveying the damage he’s caused Todd feels a pang of guilt.

Finding Paul alone in the Rovers, Todd masks his discomfort as he confides in him about how it looks like he’s lost everything and only has himself to blame for letting Will into their lives.

At the bistro, Jenny’s flattered when a hot looking bloke checks her out. Devious Daisy nips over and asks him for his phone number.

Asha invites Nina to No.7 for tea and assures her Dev will be cool with it. When Dev tells Roy of Asha and Nina’s burgeoning relationship, Roy’s unfazed and reckons Dev should be flattered that Asha felt able to share something so personal with him. Dev does his best to make Nina feel welcome at No.7.

A downbeat Simon confides in Jacob that without his bike he’ll lose his job and he really needs the money. When Simon shows an unimpressed Kelly the new bike that Jacob has lent him.

Coronation Street continues on Friday 5th February at 7.30pm.