Coronation Street spoilers: Vicky Jefferies crashes Michelle and Robert’s party!

Vicky Jefferies is out for revenge… and so is Michelle

Vicky Jefferies interrupts the Connors pre-wedding celebrations in the bistro in the first episode of Monday’s Coronation Street (see our TV Guide for full listings). Robert quickly gets rid of her and Michelle explains that he’s just helping out Tyler. A vengeful Vicky threatens that she’s going to take Robert for every penny he’s got, leading Michelle to suggest her name should be on the bistro deeds instead.

Nervous about her upcoming date with Seb, Emma forgets to write questions for the Rovers pub quiz. After agreeing to help her, the pair share a tender kiss.

Peter and Carla suggest to Daniel that he should take his mind off the stolen laptop. When Craig calls by with the laptop, Daniel can’t bring himself to watch Sinead’s videos.

Evelyn quizzes Jade about her new job but she remains tight lipped, and shows an apparent lack of emotion when leaving No. 9.

Whilst tidying Richard’s flat, Roy finds a stack of unpaid bills.