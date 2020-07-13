Coronation Street spoilers: Who is Yasmeen Nazir’s mystery visitor?

Yameen Nazir is shocked by her visitor’s real identity…

In tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) wonders if her visitor has an ulterior motive…

Geoff uses his hospital radio show to talk about how he has forgiven Yasmeen and wants to help her. Meanwhile, Yasmeen tells her cellmate that she is getting a visit from a women’s charity. When the woman arrives Yasmeen is shocked by who she is and what she reveals…

Sally watches sadly as Abi packs up her things for her move to No.13. Abi thanks her for making her so welcome and assures her it won’t alter their friendship.

Once she gets to No.13 she offers to cook dinner for Kevin and Jack and then invites Seb to join them.

Daniel asks Adam for an advance on his wages. Adam can’t believe his cheek but hands him some cash anyway. When Adam spots Sinead’s cardigan poking out of his bag, Daniel’s embarrassed and lets Adam think he carries it about in her memory. What has he really got planned for Sinead’s things?