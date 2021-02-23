Coronation Street spoilers: Why is Tyrone Dobbs feeling guilty?

Tyrone Dobbs is clearly enjoying Alina’s company…

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 8.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings) Tyrone Dobbs helps Alina with her course work and it’s clear he enjoys her company.

Back at home he covers his guilt, telling Fiz he’s packing in yoga as he’d rather spend time with her and the kids.

Simon returns home and tears a strip off Leanne for blabbing to Carla, he then shows Jacob in, who immediately starts rolling a joint.

When he laughs at Oliver’s nursery rhyme CD, Leanne loses it and shrieks at him to get out. Jacob challenges her to call the police, will Leanne shop her own son?

Eileen urges Sean to accept that makeup sales was a bad idea. On her advice, he calls Rhydian and tells him he wants out.

But will Rhydian listen?

Yasmeen returns home from hospital and Alya despairs when she asserts that she doesn’t want pills or counselling.

Elaine calls in and raises the subject of Geoff’s will. When Yasmeen asserts that she’ll keep the house but wants Elaine to have Geoff’s stake in Speed Daal, Alya and Elaine are taken aback…

Peter enters No.1 from the back yard stumbling into a piece of furniture as he tries not to wake the family. Is he drunk again?