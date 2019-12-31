Coronation Street spoilers: Abi Franklin gets frisky on New Year’s Eve!

Trouble seems to follow Abi Franklin everywhere when she heads to the bistro's New Year's Eve party…

Abi Franklin arrives at the bistro for the New Year’s Eve party and confides in Eileen that she’s got the hots for Kevin. Kevin overhears Abi likening him to a boring, safe hatchback.

In the bistro, Eileen assures Kevin that Abi thinks the world of him and urges him to go for it. Taking her advice, Kevin heads off on a mission to find Abi in this episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)

The residents point the finger as rows and repercussions following discoveries about Gary.

Faye realises with horror that she’s ordered far too few canapes for the bistro party but Alya comes to the rescue. Ray thanks Alya for her help and offers her Michelle’s old job as Events Manager.

The Barlows call at Daniel’s flat, determined that he and Bertie mustn’t spend New Year’s Eve on their own. They raise a toast to Sinead and Daniel’s touched.

In a bid to get out of taking Tracy to a gig, Steve makes out Tim’s ill so he’s got to work but when Sally unwittingly lets slip that Tim isn’t ill at all, a furious Tracy calls in the cab office. Steve’s mortified as a heartbroken Tracy storms out. Tracy drowns her sorrows in the Rovers.