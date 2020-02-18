Coronation Street spoilers: Will Bethany Platt choose Daniel over her career?

Sarah tries to make Bethany Platt see sense

In the second episode of Coronation Street tonight (8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Sarah implores Bethany Platt not to let her feelings for Daniel stand in the way of her career. Bethany breaks the news that she failed to get a place on the writing course but when Daniel admits that he’s pleased she’ll still be around, will she come clean?

Tyrone is furious with Kevin for putting their business in jeopardy to help Abi. Meanwhile, Abi confides in Eileen over the indecent proposal and Eileen urges her to tell Kevin the truth. But how will Kevin react if she does?

Geoff admonishes Yasmeen and Alya for chatting when they should be working. When Yasmeen reveals how she put her back out moving the sofa at home because Geoff insists she must clean underneath it, Alya’s deeply concerned. When Geoff shows Alya a nasty online review about Speed Daal and suggests it’s aimed at her, she bristles.

When Vanessa suggests Gemma should come to her baby yoga class and assures her that she and her friend Imogen will help with the quads, Gemma’s chuffed. Chesney’s thrilled that she’s enjoyed the baby class and hopes she’s turned a corner.