Coronation Street spoilers: Will Bethany Platt leave Weatherfield?

Bethany Platt has a big decision to make about her future

In the second episode of Coronation Street tonight (8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Bethany Platt realises she needs to leave Weatherfield but will she forgive Daniel or leave alone to start a new life?

In the Rovers, Adam dupes Ali into confessing to his recent fling with Maria. Having assured Ali that his secret is safe with him, Adam heads out grinning to himself.

Tyrone catches up with Jade in Victoria Garden and explains in no uncertain terms that he doesn’t love her and he’s happy with Fiz.

Convinced that Ray is trying to sabotage her reputation, Alya resolves to do some digging and find out who wrote the nasty reviews. Covering his panic, Geoff warns her not to poke the bear as she’ll only make matters worse.