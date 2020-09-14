Coronation Street spoilers: Will Daniel Osbourne sleep with Nicky?

Daniel Osbourne struggles to keep things platonic with Nicky

Daniel Osbourne can’t resist Nicky in tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details).

Daniel Osbourne insists to Kirk and Adam that Nicky is just a friend, but neither are convinced. Daniel’s pleased when Nicky turns up at his flat with sandwiches for their lunch and tells Daniel there’s a job going at her aunt’s B&B in Lytham if she could only clear her enormous debts.

Thanking Daniel for helping her to dream again, Nicky leans in closer, will Daniel be able to resist?

Abi continues to struggle to make amends with Kevin but her attempts at helping Jack backfire when she tells him to tackle bullies giving him a hard time at school and he attacks Hope.

Kevin makes it clear he doesn’t trust her parenting. Convinced she has blown it with Kevin, Abi goes into self destruct mode and takes a bottle of whiskey into the Rovers yard.

As Emma recruits sponsors for her silence, Leanne fears they will never raise enough cash to fund the German treatment.

She’s overwhelmed when Nick offers to sell his shares in Underworld to raise cash for Oliver’s treatment, unaware of the secret he is keeping about his son.

Coronation Street continues on ITV.