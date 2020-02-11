Coronation Street spoilers: Will Ed Bailey catch James and Danny in bed?

Ed Bailey returns home as James and Danny have some afternoon fun upstairs…

In the first episode of Coronation Street tonight (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) James confesses to Michael that he had a relationship with Ed’s mate, Danny.

Knowing the house to be empty, James takes Danny back to No.3 and leads him up the stairs. But when Ed Bailey returns home and as he puts the kettle on he’s puzzled to hear a thump from upstairs…

A furious Ray calls at the garage and tells Abi that he’s reported her to the police for stealing his car and torching it. Kevin urges her to invent an alibi so she asks Sally if she will vouch for her. What will Sally say?

Tara calls at No.5 and drops off the itinerary for tomorrow’s Freshco photoshoot. Gemma’s horrified to realise that it clashes with Aled’s hearing appointment.

Maria tells Gary that she needs time to think about his proposal before giving him an answer. When Gary asks Ryan to look after the shop for the day as he’s off to Birmingham, Ali’s ears prick up and he forms a plan.

Fiz confides in Evelyn that Jade wants to take Hope to the craft workshop at the community centre but has no interest in taking Ruby. Fiz decides to take Ruby herself.