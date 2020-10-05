Coronation Street spoilers: Will Eileen Grimshaw attend ‘Todd’s’ funeral?

Will Eileen Grimshaw go along with Mary’s crazy plan?

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Mary stages a Mock funeral for Todd, but will Eileen Grimshaw agree to it?

Eileen Grimshaw tells Todd she’s scraped together £1300 so he can pay off Mick and get on with his life. However, Mary has other ideas and shows Eileen a hearse complete with a coffin and flowers depicting Todd’s name. George reveals his plan to stage a mock funeral so Mick will think Todd’s dead. As Mick arrives will Eileen go along with the hoax?

As the Platts prepare for Audrey’s belated 80th birthday party, Gary shows Kevin a letter he’s received increasing the rent on the furniture shop. Kevin is forced to admit he sold the premises to Ray Crosby.

Surveying David’s sinkhole, Gary offers to put him in touch with a specialist company but when David lets slip how Ray offered to buy the house, Gary’s mind is a whir. At the bistro Gary tells Ray to double his offer and they’ve got a deal. Will Ray agree?

Tyrone’s puzzled when Evelyn and Arthur return back early from the Lakes with a story full of holes.

Scott orders Johnny to meet him to talk him through his plan. Johnny tries to object but Scott makes it clear he won’t take no for an answer.