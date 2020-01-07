Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz Stape faces prison as she pleads GUILTY!

Fiz Stape waits with baited breath in court

Fiz Stape apologises to David for unwittingly bringing a loaded gun onto the street. David’s furious and points out Shona’s in a coma because of her.

Fiz pleads guilty to possessing a firearm without a licence and receives a four month sentence, suspended for two years and a £500 fine in tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Yasmeen listens in disbelief as Peter talks about alcoholism and invites her to join him at one of his meetings. Geoff lies claiming his first wife was a violent alcoholic and her drinking is bringing back awful memories. Geoff asserts that if she really loves him, she’ll give up drinking. When Brian and Cathy break the news of Yasmeen’s drink problem to Alya, she listens in total disbelief and tells Yasmeen it’s absurd.

Bernie confides in Sean how she’s been posing as a 14 year old boy online and has arranged to meet up with Kel in order to get justice for Paul. Sean’s horrified and urges her to go to the police.

As Nina puts the finishing touches to the corset, somebody hurls a brick through the window. Roy tries again to convince Nina to come and stay with him but she refuses, preferring to stay in her Dad’s flat surrounded by his memory.