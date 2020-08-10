Coronation Street spoilers: Will Gary Windass say I do?

Will Gary Windass choose Sarah or Maria?

In tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Gary is torn between Sarah and Maria…

It’s the day of the wedding but both the bride and groom are late. Having witnessed the closeness between Sarah and Gary Windass (Mikey North), David tells Gary he needs to make a decision about whether he loves Sarah or Maria.

Meanwhile, Sarah is torn and has to decide whether she still has feelings for Gary or does she want to try and make her marriage to Adam work, and would he even have her back?

When Tim finds out about how Geoff spoke to Sally he tells his dad that he doesn’t want to be piggy in the middle any longer and he and Sally are going away to stay with Gina for a while.

Gemma meets up with Vanessa and apologises for her Mum’s behaviour. When she returns home she announces that she’s going to set up an online mother and baby group but Bernie worries that she’s taking on too much.

Abi calls social services and is delighted when they agree to let her see the twins. Mary promises Sean an evening on the sofa wrapped in their Ben Shephard blankie and a game of Jenga with Twiglets. Sean’s suitably underwhelmed.