Coronation Street spoilers: Will Johnny Connor go through with Scott’s plan?

Coronation Street spoilers - Johnny Connor is in turmoil as Scott reveals his scheme

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Johnny Connor worries about Scott’s scheme to rob Ray…

Scott talks Johnny Connor through his plan to rob Ray and his mates. Johnny’s beside himself. Presuming it to be his MS, Jenny books them a few days in the Lakes to rest. Scott menacingly orders Johnny to get out of it.

Billy assures Paul that Todd was the love of his life, but not anymore. Paul remains unconvinced, worried that Billy has settled for second best.

Sean arrives home with Dylan and is shocked to find Todd there. When Billy reveals he’s postponed his interview, Paul asserts that’s exactly what Todd wants and orders Billy to phone them back and tell them he’s on his way. Sean returns home in a tizz having lost Dylan.



Apologetic about the article in the Gazette, Natasha tells Nick she’d like to make a donation of £20k to Oliver’s appeal. Steve returns from Germany and breaks the news that Dr Schmitz remains adamant that Oliver isn’t a suitable candidate for treatment.

Leanne’s devastated and when Natasha calls and tells Leanne how she’d like to donate £20k to Oliver’s fund, Leanne turns on Nick. Why has he kept this quiet?

David thanks Gary for his advice and reveals he’s spoken to Roxy and agreed to sell the house on condition she lease it back to him. Gary masks his guilt as Gail fumes.