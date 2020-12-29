Coronation Street spoilers: Will Johnny Connor pay for his crimes?

Coronation Street spoilers - It’s judgement day for Johnny Connor as he is sentenced in court

Imran asks the judge in Coronation Street – second part of our preview of tonight’s one-hour episode – to show leniency in Johnny’s sentence, citing his genuine remorse and poor health.

But will Johnny Connor get prison time anyway? And how will Jenny react to his sentence?

As Leanne breaks down, Kelly’s upset when Simon fails to show for their date. His focus now on Leanne, Simon calls Kelly to apologise before telling Leanne that it’s time he looked after her for a change. When Nick comes asking about the ambulance Simon covers for Leanne as she continues to hide away.

David accuses Ray of rehousing them there out of spite but Ray darkly warns David things will get nasty if he refuses to leave No.8. Abi’s determined to prove Ray bribed the planning committee, despite her waning support.

Dev’s shocked by Asha’s poor grades and admits he underestimated how much she’s been struggling. It’s clear he needs her father now more than ever.

Grace vows to win Aggie over?

