Coronation Street spoilers: Will Leanne Battersby reveal Tracy’s secret?

Tracy desperately tries to explain away her indiscretion to Leanne Battersby

As a deeply embarrassed Tracy explains to Leanne Battersby that her night of passion was a one-off mistake, which they both regret, Amy arrives. Horrified to realise that Leanne now knows about her Mum’s indiscretion, Amy turns on her heel and hurries out. Will Leanne tell Steve that he can’t trust Tracy in this episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)?

The police call at No.9 and take a stunned Fiz and Tyrone in for questioning about the gun used in the shooting. Who tipped them off?

Gemma and Chesney return home to be confronted by Dev who demands that Chesney choose between him and the supermarket. Which one will he pick?

Suki interviews Aggie about her life saving attempt on Christmas Day. She’s thrilled to discover Aggie’s a qualified nurse but Aggie seems reluctant to talk about it. Imran calls at the hospital and breaks the news to David about Josh and the result of his trial.