Coronation Street spoilers: Will Michael Bailey open his DNA test?

Who is the father of Michael Bailey?

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings) Michael Bailey explains to James he went ahead with the DNA test and he’s expecting the results.

Michael stares anxiously at the envelope as James offers to open it for him.

A nervous Peter reveals he’s got an appointment at the transplant centre to assess if he’s a suitable candidate for a liver transplant.

Daniel rallies the family for a zoom meeting to discuss Peter’s situation…

As Brian, Cathy and Bernie head back from lunching at Speed Daal, Cathy gets a call from Dev telling her that it would be best if she stayed away from the kebab shop for a while until the customers forget what she’s done.

But things only get worse for poor Cathy when she finds a parcel on the Kabin doorstep containing a funeral wreath. But who has sent her the morbid gift?

Elsewhere, Gail’s upset to learn that Nick’s done a flit with Leanne and Simon without even saying goodbye.

In the garage, a morose Tyrone admits he can’t stop thinking about Alina, and at Abi’s insistence, Kevin offers to take him for a pint.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.