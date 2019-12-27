Coronation Street spoilers: Ray Connor owns the bistro!

Michelle meets the mystery buyer of the Bistro… and is shocked to discover it's Ray Connor!

Michelle Connor heads to the bistro to hand over the keys to the new owner. But when the mystery buyer turns out to be Ray Connor, Michelle sets about smashing up the place until Carla orders her to stop.

Michelle dissolves into tears. Can she bring herself to leave the bistro in this episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Fiz, Tyrone, Jade, Hope and Ruby enjoy a game of Cluedo but when Hope links the gun in the game to the gun she saw Mummy give to Gary, a mortified Fiz confesses to Tyrone and Jade how she bought a gun for the shop and it was then stolen. Jade revels in her misery.

Ali reveals that he’s told the police about Gary’s secret life as a loan shark and rumours about him start to spread around the street.