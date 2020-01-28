Coronation Street spoilers: Will Nina accept help from Roy Cropper?

Nina admits to Roy Cropper that she is destitute

In the second episode of Coronation Street tonight (8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Nina calls at the cafe again and admits that she’s starving and short of money. Roy Cropper offers to help her out but she refuses to take his money.

Geoff is furious with Yasmeen for making him a ‘laughing stock’ and when he discovers a video of the act going wrong has been uploaded and is online he cruelly points a camera phone in her face, filming and goading her. He also has a go at Tim who is surprised to see his dad can’t see the funny side of what happened.

Ike calls in the furniture shop and begs Gary to lend him £300, explaining that he’s desperate. But Gary flat out refuses and pushes him out of the shop before assuring a relived Maria that he wants to be with her, baby or not.

Steve and Tracy are disappointed to discover that their posh hotel room is anything but posh. The sneaky pair agree that tiptoeing round each other isn’t working and it’s time to be honest with each other about how they feel. Will they end up in bed together?

When Bethany reveals that she spent the night at Daniel’s, Sarah warns her to tread very carefully as he’s clearly still grieving for his wife. Later, Daniel explains to Bethany that he’s not ready for a relationship and she assures him she’s prepared to wait. Keen to see more of his daughter, Michael makes Grace promise to keep in touch.