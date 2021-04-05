Coronation Street spoilers: Will Peter Barlow and Carla say ‘I Do’?

Can Peter Barlow make it through his wedding day?

In tonight’s hour-long episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm – see our TV Guide for listings) Daniel is worried about Peter Barlow and suggests that he postpone the wedding, but he won’t hear of it.

Daniel recalls losing Sinead so soon after their wedding and how important it is to cherish your loved ones.

Peter orders Daniel to put on a suit as he’s coming to the wedding as best man.

A radiant Carla appears in the cafe in her wedding dress and asks Roy if he’d do her the honour of giving her away.

As they head to the car, Peter stumbles.

Daniel asserts they should take him to hospital rather than his wedding, but Peter refuses to go to hospital and orders Daniel to drive him to his wedding.

Peter and Carla read out their own vows but it’s clear Peter’s struggling and Carla urges the registrar to speed up proceedings.

Will they manage to become man and wife?

As Faye and Craig enjoy lunch in Speed Daal, Craig’s colleague Jess congratulates him on his new CID attachment.

When Faye nips to the loo, Jess warns Craig that he must disclose to his superiors that his girlfriend has a criminal record or he could land himself in trouble.

Craig confides in Kirk how he’s been offered an opportunity with the CID, but if Faye goes to prison, it could scupper his career.

He calls at No.4 and breaks the news that Ray pleaded not guilty to attempted rape.

Tim and Faye are gutted, aware it could have a detrimental effect on her sentence.

When Brian reveals his intention to report Cathy’s disappearance to the police, Elaine steals herself to tell him the truth.

When Fiz reveals that she’s booked a relationship counselling session for them with Toyah, Tyrone’s heart sinks.

In the bistro, Toyah does her best to conduct Fiz and Tyrone’s counselling session but having returned home, Tyrone slips upstairs to take a call from Alina.

Meanwhile, when Nina reveals she’s off to a goth gig without him, Seb’s hurt.

When he suggests he’d like to go with her, she’s amused and points out he’ll stand out like a sore thumb in his normal clothes.

But has Seb got a plan?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.