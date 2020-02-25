Coronation Street spoilers: Will Sarah Platt and Adam tie the knot?

Will Sarah Platt say ‘I do’ to Adam?

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings). Sarah Platt arrives for her wedding with her bridesmaids, Bethany and Lily and Harry, her page boy.

Nick and David walk her down the aisle as Adam gazes at her adoringly. The pair exchange vows and are married but will events at the reception spoil their perfect day?

At the wedding, bitter Beth turns on Bethany and congratulates her on successfully airbrushing Sinead out of their lives. Craig warns Bethany that Daniel is a car crash waiting to happen and she’ll end up getting hurt.

Daniel delivers his best man’s speech but as he quotes from a letter written by Charles Rennie Mackintosh, the words hit home and he breaks down. Bethany listens unnerved, fearing that Sarah may be right and he’s still in love with Sinead.

A frantic Geoff rummages in the sideboard and is relieved to find Yasmeen’s passport just as she lets herself in. When she explains that she’s been for a walk with Alya, Geoff crumbles and admits he thought she’d left him and he couldn’t cope at the thought of life without her. Slightly baffled, Yasmeen goes to comfort him.

Maria and Gary excitedly agree to set a date for their wedding.

Jade calls at No.9 hoping to arrange a visit and explains that it’s her birthday but Tyrone gives her short shrift.