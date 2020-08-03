Coronation Street spoilers: Will Tim Metcalfe call off the wedding?

Sally begs Tim Metcalfe to think of their future

In tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) Tim is still convinced his dad is telling the truth…

Sally apologises to Tim Metcalfe for giving Alya the money without consulting him but assures him they can still afford a wedding. A spiteful Geoff tells Sally that Tim will always choose him over her as blood is thicker than water, but has someone overheard?

Emma and Carla help an excited Maria prepare for her wedding. When Audrey is forced to cry off with a stomach bug, Maria asks David to witness her wedding instead. Having been goaded by Adam, Gary calls at number 8 to ask Sarah exactly what she told him. Sarah insists she told him nothing but Adam is convinced she is still in love with Gary…

Gemma tells Cathy about her video call with Vanessa and what a tough time she’s having. Ignoring everyone’s warning about treading carefully, Gemma arranges to meet Vanessa but Bernie has other ideas…

Abi tells Seb that she now realises she has to say goodbye to the twins before they leave and begs him to speak to the social worker on her behalf.

Mary calls in the factory and shows Sean the fleecy blanket she ordered online, covered in images of Ben Shephard. She explains that Ben is the love of her life but she’s willing to share him. Sean’s speechless.