Coronation Street spoilers: Will Tim Metcalfe tell Sally he’s a married man?

Guilty Tim Metcalfe looks on as Sally plans her big day!

Imran warns Tim Metcalfe that his plan to remarry Sally in secret won’t work and later Sally excitedly shows Tim a venue brochure for their vow renewal. Will Tim finally tell Sally that he is already married in this episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Back from the police station, Robert tells Paula that the sat nav on his van confirms he was in the area of the woods where he’s suspected of dumping Vicky’s body. Paula is stunned and wonders if anyone else had access to his van… Will her suspicions get Robert thinking?

When Paul recruits Kirk and Emma to help with the quads now that they are home, Kirk suggests a production line to deal with changing and feeding the four. Later, Chesney receives a call from Freshco wanting a photoshoot of the quads’ first day at home. Will it all become too much for the new family?

An excited Roy takes his model railway to show Richard but when he discovers Richard’s a big football fan but is now too ill to attend matches, Roy is thoughtful about how he can help…

With his plans now underway, Michael unveils a snow-covered helter skelter as the centrepiece for his Winter Wonderland to an impressed James and Ed.