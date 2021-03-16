Coronation Street spoilers: Will Tyrone Dobbs choose Alina or Fiz?

Coronation Street spoilers - Will Tyrone Dobbs forget Alina and put family first?

In tonight’s second episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 8.30pm) a speechless Tyrone Dobbs can only stare at Fiz. As Kevin, Abi and Chesney emerge from their hiding places, she hurries past them humiliated. Back at No.11, Tyrone admits he’s fallen for Alina, but how will she react?

After a pep talk from Chesney, Tyrone assures Fiz that Alina means nothing, she and the girls are his life and he’ll do whatever it takes to put things right…

When the officer explains there’s been a spate of car thefts, Leanne breathes a sigh of relief. Back home she stashes her burner phone and nurse’s uniform before telling Harvey she wants out.

But he has other plans and tells her she’s such a success, he’s moving her onto bigger deals. From her window, Leanne despairs as she watches Nick, Natasha and Sam, looking to all intents the perfect family.

Brian’s incensed to find the word ‘troll’ sprayed outside the Kabin. Cathy steals herself and explains how in a moment of madness, she posted some cruel words about Steve’s fundraising which she deeply regrets. Brian vows to put things right and letting them believe he was behind the comments, apologises to Tracy and Amy.

Sean confides in Daisy that Rhydian is expecting him to host a Double Glammy seminar but he’s worried about doing it alone. Daisy offers to help, in exchange for a cut.