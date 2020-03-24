Coronation Street spoilers: Will Yasmeen Nazir finally leave Geoff?

Yasmeen Nazir gets ready to walk out but will Geoff stop her?

When Geoff next uses his laptop, Yasmeen Nazir makes a mental note of his password and later, when he’s in the shower, scrolls through his emails in tonight’s only episode on ITV at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Geoff catches Yasmeen redhanded but she stands her ground and questions him about the numerous emails to an escort agency and the Spanish hotel booking. Geoff admits he lied and Yasmeen tells him that she’s going to her grandson’s wedding without him.

As she closes her suitcase and heads for the door, Geoff blocks her way and menacingly tells her that she’s not going anywhere.

The audiologist fits Aled’s hearing aids and his face lights up at the sound of Chesney’s and Gemma’s voices. Gemma tells a tunned Bernie that now Aled’s hearing has been sorted out, she can cope on her own and she’d like her to leave.

David finds Alina in the cafe and apologises for using her. The pai then both agree that they both need a fresh start.

When Steve and Tracy reveal that they’re thinking of going to visit Beth and Daniel in Scotland for a few days, Emma assures them she’ll be fine on her own.