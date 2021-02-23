The stress pushes Yasmeen Nazir to breaking point

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.3pm – see our TV Guide for listings) Alya points out that with Geoff’s money and the sale of the community centre they can pay off the debts and Yasmeen Nazir is worried sick when she opens a County Court Judgement.

When Tim then calls at Speed Daal with the paperwork for the transfer of Geoff’s assets, Yasmeen suffers a panic attack and flees. Alya finds her in full meltdown, convinced she’s going back to prison.

Locking herself into No.6, Yasmeen is suddenly wracked with pain and, clutching her chest, she struggles to breathe.

Also, Asha and Aadi excitedly plan Dev’s surprise birthday party but Asha’s disappointed when Nina says she can’t make it.

When Aadi discovers that Nina’s offered to mind the cafe to avoid Dev’s party, he demands to know why she lied to Asha.

When Neil, the guy who flirted with her in the bistro, calls at the Rovers and proceeds to flirt with her again, Jenny’s flattered.

Daisy’s pleased with herself, however Jenny’s unimpressed to find out from Neil that Daisy set them up.

Elsewhere, George surveys the ‘for sale’ board on the community centre, telling Yasmeen he’s interested in buying it as a new premises for his funeral parlour but she hurries away.

Over lunch Eileen berates George for his insensitivity with Yasmeen.