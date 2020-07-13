Coronation Street spoilers: Yasmeen Nazir collapses!

The strain proves too much for Yasmeen Nazir and she is rushed to hospital

In tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) the pressure of the trial becomes too much for Yasmeen Nazir…

It’s the day of the trial and Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) tells Imran that she was visited by someone claiming to have been abused by Geoff. But as Imran says he will track her down, Yasmeen collapses on the visiting room floor and is rushed to hospital.

Meanwhile, on the street Ryan clocks a woman (Elaine) watching Geoff and Tim as they head out to go to court. An upset Alya tells Ryan that Yasmen has had a heart attack.

Gary is worried to discover that Brian had read about Roman coins found in Beacon Woods and is planning to take his metal detector to see what he can find.

Desperate not to have people digging anywhere in the woods, Gary tired to persuade him not go. But when Brian sees Gary putting a shovel in his boot and heading out he feels he has been duped. He and Bernie follow Gary to the woods, what will they find?

Meanwhile, Sarah is furious to find Adam flirting with Laura in the solicitor’s office and even angrier when he explains she is Rick’s wife.

Ed worries that Aggie is working far too hard at the hospital, and decides to plan something nice for her.