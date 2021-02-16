Coronation Street spoilers: Yasmeen Nazir faces the bailiffs!

Things go from bad to worse for Yasmeen Nazir…

In tonight’s first episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Alya suggests to Yasemeen Nazir she should sell the community centre to pay her debts.

But Yasmeen won’t hear of it and searches in vain for her old jewellery box, explaining to Alya that she could sell some jewellery that Sharif bought her. Having found the box at work, Alya returns it to Yasmeen. They’re interrupted by a knock at the door. Alya opens it to two bailiffs demanding payment of debts. She desperately tries to persuade them that Yasmeen isn’t responsible for the debts, but will they listen?

With Ted’s coffin centre stage in the living room, Gail confides in Audrey that she just wants him to have a fitting send off and hopes Eileen doesn’t mess things up. As Tim readies himself to drive the hearse, Steve enjoys winding him up. Jittery, Tim announces he can’t go through with it and hurries away. Eileen leaps in the hearse and assures George she knows what she’s doing. But does she?

Toyah calls round to find Leanne frantically tidying the flat. When Leanne explains that she’s booked a psychic to come round, Toyah asserts she’ll stay and hear what he has to say. Jeremy the psychic arrives and, closing his eyes, makes out he’s in contact with Oliver. Toyah’s heart breaks to see her sister so desperate.

Peter confides in Steve that he suspects Carla spent the night with her old flame Lucas. He later confronts her in the factory and accuses her of spending the night with Lucas When Nina calls at No.7 for Asha, Dev goes over the top in his attempt to be welcoming. Asha and Aadi cringe, whilst Nina finds it amusing.