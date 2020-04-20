Coronation Street spoilers: Yasmeen Nazir fights back!

Yasmeen Nazir finally snaps after months of abuse

In tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details) fragile Yasmeen Nazir descends the stairs and Geoff nastily reveals that he’s confiscated her phone as he heads out, locking her in the house.

Geoff returns home. In the garden, Sally calls over the fence and invites Yasmeen and Geoff to join them as guests at the reopening of the bistro. Later, as they are ready to leave, Geoff looks at Yasmeen’s dress with contempt before handing her an overtly sexy dress and ordering her to put it on.

A self conscious Yasmeen allows Geoff to steer her to the Rovers where Sally and Tim raise a toast to them. She is shocked to discover Geoff has agreed to pay for their wedding.



Back at No.6, Geoff viciously reveals that he bought the sexy dress for one of his many escorts. Yasmeen snatches a wine bottle and a struggle ensues. Geoff slumps to the ground, what has Yasmeen done?