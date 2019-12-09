Coronation Street spoilers: Yasmeen Nazir and Geoff were married in Vegas!

Geoff gleefully tells Alya that he married Yasmeen Nazir whilst they were away.

Alya and Ryan tidy up No. 6 ahead of Yasmeen Nazir and Geoff’s return from Vegas. His suspicions about Alya and Ryan confirmed after consulting the hidden CCTV camera, Geoff gleefully reveals that he married Yasmeen whilst they were away.

Whilst Yasmeen explains to Alya that the wedding was a spur of the moment thing, Tim suggests they should have another ceremony now they’re home to make it official. Geoff points out that won’t be necessary as their wedding was official, leaving Tim worried in this hour long episode of Coronation Street (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Geoff bad mouths Alya to Yasmeen, telling her that she misused the house whilst they were away and she’s disapproving of their marriage because she’s concerned about her inheritance. Tim confides in Steve and Kevin that years ago he married an air hostess in Vegas thinking it was a joke, leaving them in hysterics realising that he’s a bigamist!

Maria drops the bombshell to Gary that she’s pregnant, so he suggests they view the flat in Victoria Court that’s up for rent. Tyrone is suspicious when Gary shows off his flash 4×4, that he claims was acquired during a house clearance. Sarah is jealous when Gary presents Maria with the keys for the car, and soon realises that she’s pregnant. After hearing the news from Sarah, Ali calls on Maria to warn her that Gary is a loan shark and that the furniture shop is just a front.

Ken, Peter and Adam clean Daniel’s flat when they find it littered with bottles and Sinead’s face on the TV screen. When Daniel returns home he ushers them out, adamant he’d rather be on his own with Bertie. Alone, he sobs his heart out to another of Sinead’s videos.

Gemma is overjoyed that Aled and Carys are well enough to go home. Rita’s thrilled when she bumps into Norris and he agrees to pop in for a cuppa, but he can’t stay long as he’s meeting Freda. Rita masks her disappointment. Bernie sends Kel a message from Alfie suggesting they meet up.