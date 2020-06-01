Coronation Street spoilers: Yasmeen Nazir pleads not guilty!

Sally’s suspicions deepen as Yasmeen Nazir pleads not guilty

To Alya’s delight Yasmeen Nazir enters a not guilty plea in tonight’s only episode of Coronation Street at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details). Back on the street, Geoff is furious and tells Tim they need to show a united front.

Meanwhile, Sally is growing increasingly convinced that Geoff’s story doesn’t add up and is determined to uncover the truth.

Dev puts on a brave face and orders a take-out for Asha and Aadi to celebrate Asha’s new positive attitude about school. But as Mary and the twins enjoy the food a worried Dev secretly logs on to a ‘quick loans’ website.

Gary tracks down Laura to the address in Rochdale and promises to ensure Rick keeps paying her living expenses if she’ll take Kelly back under her wing.

Having arranged for Laura to come and take Kelly back home tom Rochdale, Gary is concerned when he discovers that they are moving into a flat round the corner in Inkerman Street. Meanwhile, Adam is making it his business to get to know Laura a lot better and starts to flirt with her.