Coronation Street spoilers: Yasmeen Nazir receives a shocking diagnosis

Still under the weather, Yasmeen Nazir heads to the medical centre in Coronation Street and Dr. Gaddas informs her that she’s tested positive for chlamydia. Geoff immediately accuses her of infidelity and is outraged when she brings up him sleeping with escorts. Changing tack, Geoff declares she caught the STI from Sharif in tonight’s only episode at 7.30pm (see our TV guide for full details). Hurt and confused, what will Yasmeen believe?

Kelly’s mum Laura visits Gary at the furniture shop. Gary pretends to have been in touch with Rick and knows he’s still paying Kelly’s Oakhill School fees.

He warns Laura that if Rick finds out she’s been pocketing his cash, he’s likely to kill her. Realising he’s right, Laura makes a sharp exit. Spotting her scurry away, Maria asks him who she was. Is the game up?

Dev phones the school to report the incident, meanwhile Asha finds herself being railed at in the kebab shop over Dev reporting her to the police and the school. Asha begs him to withdraw his complaints as he’s making things worse for her. As more nasty messages come through, Asha hurls her phone to the floor and stamps on it.

The boiler plays up at No.1. Determined to demonstrate it’s her house now, Tracy resolves to get an engineer to restore the hot water but she’s taken aback by the cost of a new boiler.