Coronation Street spoilers: Yasmeen Nazir takes the stand in court

Yasmeen Metcalfe gets the chance to tell her heartbreaking story...

The first episode of Coronation Street tonight (see our TV guide for listings) sees Imran questioning Yasmeen Metcalfe, painting Geoff as a nasty, controlling bully.

He shows the court the phone footage of Geoff’s abusive behaviour and finally Geoff starts to look uneasy.

Yasmeen describes to the court how she’s been the victim of domestic abuse and talks them through the fateful evening when she attacked Geoff.

However things take a turn when the prosecution barrister tears into Yasmeen, taking apart her version of events piece by piece.

Having decorated Victoria Garden for Oliver’s memorial service, Tracy worries that there’s no sign of Steve.

Little does she know he is visiting Oliver’s old room in the hospital only to find it now occupied by another very poorly child.

As the mourners gather for Oliver’s memorial service, a breathless Steve finally arrives, however, with the service about to start, Leanne’s shocked to spot Sam hovering outside the gardens.

When Abi reveals that she’s off to a meeting to discuss how they can stop Ray in his tracks, Kevin’s proud of her whilst Debbie tries to hide her irritation.

Faye suggests to Ray that he’s been using her, but how will he react?

Elsewhere, Abi, Brian, David, Nina and Roy meet in Speed Daal to discuss Ray’s plans.

Roy suggests that they get the brewery listed as a building of historical interest thereby preventing it from being demolished, but will his clever plan manage to stop Ray destroying Coronation Street?