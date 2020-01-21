Coronation Street: Tim Metcalfe sees right through Charlie…

Charlie thinks she has fooled Tim Metcalfe but she has a trick up her sleeve

In the second episode of Coronation Street tonight (8.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Charlie tells Tim Metcalfe that the job at Gatwick is more or less in the bag.

But when Tim enquires about the divorce papers, she’s evasive, making out it’s going to take a few more days. What is Charlie up to?

Ali struggles to comfort Maria as she reveals how she lost a baby 11 years ago and can’t bear to go through it again. Gary returns from Bristol and Maria breaks the awful news that she’s suffered a miscarriage. Maria blames herself while an emotional Gary does his best to comfort her.

Imran advises a furious Gemma that the Freshco contract is watertight, they have total creative control so nothing she can do. Grabbing a chisel, Gemma heads out on a mission. As Ches stops her from ripping down a poster, she voices her insecurities about not feeling good enough for her babies but he assures her that’s not true.

Sarah tells Bethany to tread carefully with Daniel as she’d hate to see her get hurt. Meanwhile, Beth warns Bethany to stay away from Daniel as she’ll never replace Sinead.