Coronation treet spoilers: Alya Nazir confronts Geoff over Yasmeen’s tears!

Alya Nazir demands to know if Geoff has upset Yasmeen

In the first episode of Coronation Street tonight (7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) Alya Nazir confronts Geoff, demanding to know why Yasmeen was crying in the garden. Geoff’s evasive, leaving Alya more suspicious than ever. With Geoff at work, she calls at No.6 and insists that Yasmeen joins her for a stroll round the Red Rec. But when Alya asks why she was crying in the garden, will Yasmeen tell her the truth?

Daniel packs up Sinead’s things into bin bags and drops them on Beth and Kirk’s doorstep. How will Beth feel?

When David makes a dig at him about it being Sarah and Adam’s wedding day, Gary suggests to a thrilled Maria they should get on and book their wedding. Meanwhile, with Sarah still at loggerheads with Bethany, Adam steps in to calm her down. Will mum and daughter reconcile in time for the wedding?

Jade calls at the garage and begs Tyrone to let her see Hope again but he’s non-committal.