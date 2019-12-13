Artists in the mid-1970s and the early 1980s are the subject of this week’s double bill of Country Music By Ken Burns on BBC4

In tonight’s double bill of Country Music By Ken Burns, BBC4’s comprehensive look back at the rich history of country music, we focus on the stars that made their mark from the mid-1970s to the early 1980s.

This includes the struggles and successes of probably the most famous woman in country music, Dolly Parton.

She talks about her first big break on Porter Wagoner’s show, how she had to fight to go solo and why her hit song I Will Always Love You, later made famous by Whitney Houston, was a turning point.

Another artist struggling to find his own voice was Hank Williams Jr, who by the age of eight was performing his father’s songs on stage.

When he turned 18 he sacked his manager, his mother.

His daughter talks about his success in later life as he stepped out of his father’s shadow and found his own sound.

TV Times rating: ****