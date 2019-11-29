Country Music By Ken Burns – BBC4

This week’s Country Music by Ken Burns on BBC4 looks at post-war country and the life and music of the Hillbilly Shakespeare Hank Williams

‘I don’t write them, I just hang on to the pen and God sends them through,’ Hank Williams allegedly said when asked how he wrote such beautiful songs. This first episode in a double-bill of BBC4’s Country Music By Ken Burns celebrates the music of the man also known as the Hillbilly Shakespeare, because his songs resonated with people in a way country music had never done before.

A heavy drinking habit and a turbulent marriage gave Hank plenty of material for his songs, but didn’t make for a very stable or happy home life.

Featuring interviews with musicians, historians, friends and Hank’s son and granddaughter, this is a comprehensive insight into one of the greats of country music.

For full listings, see our TV Guide.