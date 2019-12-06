Country Music By Ken Burns – BBC4

This week’s double bill of Country Music By Ken Burns on BBC4 explores the genre during the late 1960s and early 1970s, a time of cultural upheaval

This week’s two episodes of Country Music By Ken Burns on BBC4 look at the cultural changes in the US in the 1960s and 70s and how they were reflected in country music.

Loretta Lynn (pictured top) and Dolly Parton spoke up for women with their music – ‘The songs are just life,’ says Loretta now.

‘I’ve seen it or I’ve lived it’.

And Charley Pride, who grew up in segregated Mississippi, became the first black singer to perform at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry.

Meanwhile, Johnny Cash recorded a live album at Folsom Prison in January 1968 that became one of the biggest-selling country records of all time.

With contributions from Merle Haggard, Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson and Rosanne Cash, this is a fascinating record of the music and the era.

TV Times rating: *****