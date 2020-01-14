David Jason’s Great British Inventions – More4

The veteran actor looks at some of the greatest feats in British engineering in David Jason’s Great British Inventions on More4

‘We’ve always been a nation with real pioneering spirit,’ says Sir David Jason in his new More4 series David Jason’s Great British Inventions.

The Only Fools and Horses and Still Open All Hours star presents this four-parter about British triumphs, from the jet engine and hovercraft through to the light bulb and our World War One tanks.

In this first episode, the actor and former mechanic looks at wheeled vehicles, from the Penny Farthing, the world’s first modern bike (the Rover Safety) to Stephenson’s Rocket, as well as being reunited with an original Reliant Regal Supervan, just like the one in Only Fools.

‘They’re all fascinating pieces of technology it’s hard to imagine our world without and were all invented right here in the UK,’ says David.

‘This shows we’ve always been a nation with real pioneering spirit.

‘I want to find out not just how they came about but also why they were dreamt up at that specific moment in our history.’

TV Times rating: ****