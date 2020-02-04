Destination Fear – Really

Really's new series Destination Fear sees a brave trio test the limits of fear by spending the night in haunted locations across the US

Not one to be watched with the lights off, Really’s new series Destination Fear is the kind of road trip you see in horror movies.

Paranormal investigator and documentary-maker Dakota Laden takes his sister Chelsea and best friend Tanner (all pictured top) across the US to spend the night in some of the most haunted abandoned locations in the country – as an experiment in fear.

Only Dakota knows where they’re heading, but even he’s not prepared for some of the experiences they have.

First stop is Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Tennessee, which has seen countless deaths and was once home to James Earl Ray, who assassinated Martin Luther King.

When Chelsea has a shocking confrontation in Ray’s cell, has Dakota’s experiment gone too far?

For full listings, see our TV Guide.

TV Times rating: ****