Digging Up Britain’s Past – Channel 5

In Digging Up Britain's Past this week, Raksha and Alex are in Portsmouth to explore a ship that's been underwater for 260 years

Digging Up Britain’s Past goes aquatic this week (Saturday, 7pm, see our TV Guide for full details).

For over 260 years HMS Invincible has been laying at the bottom of the Solent near Portsmouth.

It’s thought to be one of the most important warships ever built, thanks to its role in transforming the British navy.

Originally French, it was captured by the British and revolutionised ship design and organisation, lessons which enabled Nelson to defeat Napoleon at Trafalgar.

Archaeologists Raksha Dave and Alex Langlands join the team who are diving beneath the waves to discover many fascinating artefacts, including buckets and brooms, a rope and even a full bottle of alcohol, all still perfectly intact.

TV Times rating: ****