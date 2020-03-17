Doctors spoilers: Happy 20TH ANNIVERSARY, Doctors!

Doctors celebrates its 20th anniversary with a ONE-HOUR episode which features the return of former surgery boss, Julia plus a BIG explosion!

It’s the 20th anniversary of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings) and to celebrate, this ONE HOUR special episode sees the surgery staff become stars of their very own documentary!

Business manager, Bear Sylvester (played by Dex Lee) has been approached by a documentary crew who want to film a day in the life of the medics at The Mill.

And nobody knows more about the history of The Mill than former practice manager, Julia Parson (played by returning cast member Diane Keen), who is back in Letherbridge to be interviewed by the documentary crew!

But that’s not the only reason Julia is back in town. She’s here to look out for friend and former colleague, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan), who has FINALLY been released from prison after being cleared of all wrong-doing.

Meanwhile, the camera crew follows members of staff as they deal with matters of life and death:

Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) finds a homeless man on Heston’s bench, who has been ignoring a potentially life threatening condition.

Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) tries to help a teenager still reeling from the stabbing of his best mate.

Surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle), who is secretly determined to be the “star” of the documentary visits a dying man. While Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) and Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) play cupid for two elderly patients.

BUT, all hands are needed on deck when there is an explosion at a microbrewery!

Ruhma, nurse Ayesha Lee (Laura Rollins) and Dr Emma Reid (Dido Miles) race against time to save the life of a pregnant woman and her unborn baby, injured in the explosion.

Policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) uncovers some wrong-doing that put lives in danger and makes an arrest. While Dr Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) uses a bodycam as he crawls into the wreckage in search of survivors.

But is there more tragedy to come, as a second explosion rocks the building, threatening to cause a massive collapse…

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One