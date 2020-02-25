Doctors spoilers: Abz Baker makes a SHOCK statement!

Karen and Rob are left reeling on Doctors when events take a startling turn and their foster child Abz claims she lied about the rape...

Karen Hollins (played by Jan Pearson) and her husband Rob (Chris Walker) want justice after their new foster child Abz Baker (Amy Bowden) claimed she was raped on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Despite no-nonsense DI Nick Slater (Patrick Fitzsymons) claiming there is not enough evidence to support the claim, policeman Rob remains suspicious of Abz’s student friends Jaime ‘Mal’ Malinson (Joe Ashman) and Liam Austen (David Ansel).

In the second part of this 3-parter, things are tense between Abz and her friend Lex Whitmore (Eleanor House), whose boyfriend Mal was just questioned by the police.

With no DNA match and no other evidence to support Abz’s claim, Slater continues to find flaws in her story.

And when the detective questions Abz again, this time she crumbles and admits NOTHING happened – and she made the whole thing up!

After being forced to publicly apologise to Lex and Mal in person, the negative attention becomes all too much for Abz who makes her way onto a railway bridge…

Meanwhile, Karen refuses to accept the sudden turn of events.

But after noticing a young female patient Erin Wyn-Davies (Awen Jones) at the surgery, with injuries similar to those she saw on Abz, Karen wonders if there could be a connection.

Can Karen find out the truth before it’s too late for Abz?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One