Doctors spoilers: WHO is under arrest… Adam Regan or his twin Gareth?

After the SHOCK turn of events in yesterday's episode of Doctors, policeman Rob Hollins makes an arrest. But WHO gets caught? Adam Regan or Gareth Regan?

Gareth Regan (played by Edward MacLiam) is on the loose after his attempted rape of Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

After the SHOCK attack, when crazed Gareth impersonated his twin brother Adam (also played by Edward MacLiam), Zara has locked Gareth in the bedroom.

But when the police come to make an arrest, they discover Gareth has escaped out of the window…

Meanwhile, Adam returns from America to the news of Gareth’s attack. Seeing red, he storms off to confront his troubled sibling.

But who will reach Gareth first? Adam or the police? And WHO will be arrested over this terrible turn of events?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) tries to help when his paramedic friend Hayley Grant (Lainy Boyle) becomes convinced Mark Elwood (Sean Connolly), the landlord of local pub the Swan and Hummingbird, is haunting her dreams.

Things get even weirder when Hayley shows Sid a website on which thousands of people from all over the world describe dreams involving a man bearing a striking resemblance to Mark!

What IS going on?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One