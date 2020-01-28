Doctors spoilers: Can Al Haskey cure Bear Sylvester’s phobia?

Al thinks he can cure colleague Bear's fear of blood on Doctors. However, will Al's unorthodox methods cause more harm than good?

Having a phobia of blood is not particularly helpful when you work in a busy GP surgery!

But when Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) finds out about his colleague Bear Sylvester’s (Dex Lee) big fear, he thinks he can help cure him on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Al is determined to get to the bottom of what triggers business manager Bear’s fear of blood and brings him into the consulting room to experiment.

But disaster strikes again when Bear faints after Al exposes him to all kinds of gruesome, bloody images!

When nurse Ayesha Lee (Laura Rollins) and Dr Emma Reid (Dido Miles) find out what’s going on, they wholeheartedly disapprove of Al’s unorthodox methods in attempting to cure Bear.

But despite being reprimanded by the ladies, it seems nothing will deter Dr Haskey’s extreme science experiments. Uh-oh!

Meanwhile, as part of his therapy sessions, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) attempts to heal some of the past bad blood between him and estranged wife, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh).

But when the subject of Zara’s one-night stand with their colleague Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) comes up, will Daniel’s good intentions backfire on him and send Zara into defence mode?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, policeman Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) is out on a drug raid with colleague DC Kate Thompson (Nicola Jo Cully), when he encounters two lads he’s seen before, when he spoke at youth group last month, to try and discourage teenagers from getting involved in crime.

Kate is suspicious the two boys, Kev Johnson (Spike Leighton) and Dean Kane (Aaron Thomas Ward) might be involved in the drug operration at the house they are staking out.

Rob wants to give the boys the benefit of the doubt. But will he make a SHOCK discovery when he searches them?

