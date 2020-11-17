Doctors spoilers: Will Al Haskey break-up with Lily Walker?

Al is desperate to get out of his engagement to receptionist Lily on Doctors. Can he find a way to do it without breaking her heart?

Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) has found himself in a bit of bother after drunkenly getting engaged to girlfriend, Lily Walker (Verity Rushworth) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Al can’t believe he was foolish enough to agree to marry temporary surgery receptionist, Lily, who he has only been dating for five minutes.

But now he faces the task of finding a way to end the engagement without breaking Lily’s heart.

However, is Al’s dilemma about to solve itself when the medic discovers Lily’s temp contract ends in a week and she will be leaving the Mill!

Or would that just be too easy?

Meanwhile, ex-Emmerdale star, Tom Lister (who played killer Carl King on the ITV soap) guests in this episode as Simon Robson, a man who confesses to the murder of his wife, Lisa.

Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is called to the scene-of-the-crime in his role as forensic medical examiner.

Jimmi is shocked to discover Simon’s children, Tom (Max True) and Ella (Lily-Mae Evans) witnessed his crime.

But as a murder investgation gets underway, led by DS Georgia Townsend (played by Cat Simmons, who was DC Kezia Walker on ITV’s The Bill), something about Simon’s confession doesn’t quite add up…

WHO did Simon call BEFORE he alerted the police about his wife’s murder?

Doctors continues every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One