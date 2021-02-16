Doctors spoilers: Al Haskey confronts ex-fiancee Lily Walker

Al Haskey is angry when he finds out his ex-fiancee, Lily Walker is visiting his mum, Eve on Doctors. What will happen when the pair come face-to-face?

Al Haskey (played by Ian Midlane) is in a panic after discovering his unpredictable ex-fiancee, Lily Walker (Verity Rushworth) has gone to visit Al’s mum, Eve (Rachel Bell) on Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Lily doesn’t seem to have got the message that Al has ended their engagement.

He has already changed his door locks to keep her out. And now it looks like Lily may be putting Eve in danger…

When Al arrives on the scene, he is furious to discover Lily has stirred-up trouble by telling Eve all about her and Al’s engagement.

Fed up with Lily’s behaviour and convinced she is turning into a stalker, Al warns Lily to back-off.

But will his warning be enough to convince Lily it is truly over between them?

Meanwhile, Daniel Granger’s (Matthew Chambers) surgery colleagues are still convinced the medic is having a midlife crisis.

Last week, he arrived at work in a flash new car.

And this week, Daniel seems determined to have a WILD boys’ night out with Sid Vere (Ashley Rice) and Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) at the Icon.

However, Sid and Bear start to worry, when Daniel appears increasingly drunk and starts flirting with young women at the bar!

Uh-oh, is Daniel about to make a drunken mistake with another woman and land himself in BIG trouble with his partner, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh)?

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) is on shift as Force Medical Examiner for the police.

Jimmi teams-up with DS Suresh Nupur (Liam Tamne) to investigate the death of a young woman who appears to have fallen down the steps of a fire escape after taking drugs.

However, as DS Nupur starts to question various university students about the victim, Jimmi starts to suspect her death may not have been an accident after all…

Doctors continues every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One